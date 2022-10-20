Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 513 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

