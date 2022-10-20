Credit Suisse Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 16,686 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 12,786 put options.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 1,041,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,254,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

