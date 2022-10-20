Cowen Cuts Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Price Target to $4.00

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 296.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OWLT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Owlet Price Performance

OWLT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 37,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,643. Owlet has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Owlet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet

(Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

Featured Stories

