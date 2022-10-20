Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €57.00 by Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.70% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday.

Covestro Stock Performance

1COV stock traded up €0.63 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €35.25 ($35.97). The company had a trading volume of 1,352,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 12 month high of €58.92 ($60.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.74.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

