Covenant (COVN) Price Hits $2.43 on Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $151.54 million and approximately $171,822.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00012767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.