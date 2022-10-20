Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

CTRA opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.