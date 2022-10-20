Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.82

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.82 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 43.30 ($0.52). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 41.25 ($0.50), with a volume of 271,653 shares trading hands.

Costain Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.82. The company has a market capitalization of £112.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

