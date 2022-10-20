Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $221.24 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $221.24 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.73 or 0.00061545 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00079520 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014905 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025452 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007126 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000247 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.