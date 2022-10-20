Contrasting Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -26.82% -31.51% -20.75% Applied Materials 26.42% 56.68% 26.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $45.67 million 2.07 -$13.43 million ($0.14) -7.21 Applied Materials $23.06 billion 2.88 $5.89 billion $7.48 10.33

Analyst Ratings

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kopin and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Materials 0 8 18 0 2.69

Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $125.28, suggesting a potential upside of 62.15%. Given Applied Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Kopin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Kopin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

