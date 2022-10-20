Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading 0.1% Higher

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €51.24 ($52.29) and last traded at €50.14 ($51.16). 390,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.08 ($51.10).
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.12 and its 200 day moving average is €63.00.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
