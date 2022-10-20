Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Position Reduced by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,289,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,288 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 4.36% of Construction Partners worth $47,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $126,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,165. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Construction Partners stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.52. 6,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,483. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

