Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STZ opened at $223.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.03. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,914,000 after buying an additional 122,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,756,000 after purchasing an additional 95,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

