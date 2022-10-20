Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 69,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Constantine Metal Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of C$16.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32.

Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

