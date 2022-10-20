Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of CME Group worth $85,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

