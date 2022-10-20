Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $58.74 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 468,638 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,739,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.33% of Quanta Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Quanta Services by 337.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,760. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.