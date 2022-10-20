Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 209,037 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 209,037 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $65,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,976,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

