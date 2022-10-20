Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,393 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.61% of Teledyne Technologies worth $107,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $347.17. 775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,930. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.41 and its 200 day moving average is $393.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.