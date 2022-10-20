Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.46% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $102,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,412,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.42. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $231.92 and a one year high of $475.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.