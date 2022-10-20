Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,115 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $27,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $71,663,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after buying an additional 247,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 940,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,740 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.78. 8,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,375. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

