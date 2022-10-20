Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $96.72 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $96,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,805,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.11. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $248.17 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

