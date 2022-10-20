Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $77.96 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $77,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.79. 17,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

