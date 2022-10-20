Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $164.50 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $164,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 170.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,093,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $469.94. 18,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,315. The company has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.19 and a 200-day moving average of $509.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.