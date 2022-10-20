Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $130.54 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.94% of Pool worth $130,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.50.

Pool Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.47. 10,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.65. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.35 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.