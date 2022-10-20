Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.83 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a total market cap of $918.59 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

