Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $66.11 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $364.25 million and approximately $66.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $50.12 or 0.00260127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.52354493 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $62,213,194.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

