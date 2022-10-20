Compass Point Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $60.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Compass Point to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,460. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.