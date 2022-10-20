Compass Point Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $43.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Compass Point to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.01. 10,504,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,902. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 113,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

