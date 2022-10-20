Compass Point Cuts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $20.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Compass Point to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

SLM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 1,844,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.15. SLM has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,927,000 after buying an additional 1,785,938 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after buying an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,503,000 after buying an additional 564,507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.