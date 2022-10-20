Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.84

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.84 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 12764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Bank System Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

