Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 241.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $23,743,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

