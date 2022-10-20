Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Comerica Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.76. 3,215,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,899. Comerica has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

