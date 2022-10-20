Comerica Bank Sells 53 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $371.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.33 and its 200 day moving average is $355.26. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

