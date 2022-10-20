Comerica Bank Sells 35,397 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,397 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

