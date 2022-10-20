Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $79,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

