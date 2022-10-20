Comerica Bank Purchases 13,248 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of TransUnion worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,863,000 after acquiring an additional 573,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. TransUnion has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $120.91. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.