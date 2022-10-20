Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

