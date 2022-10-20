Comerica Bank Invests $10.10 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 503,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,672,000 after buying an additional 407,830 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

