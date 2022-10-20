Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of Saia worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $196.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

