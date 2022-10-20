Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in American Express by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP opened at $143.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

