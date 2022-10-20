Comerica Bank Buys 7,678 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of Five Below worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.43.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

