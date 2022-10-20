Comerica Bank Buys 715 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

