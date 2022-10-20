Colony Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.28. 15,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,552. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

