Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $529,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $59.42. 1,203,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,380,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.