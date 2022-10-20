Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $390,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

