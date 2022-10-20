Colony Family Offices LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 2,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

