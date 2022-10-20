Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 61,014 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,293,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 7,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

