Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Trading Up 0.1%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.