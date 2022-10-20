Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 274,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,837 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

