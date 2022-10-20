Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CCA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.43.

Cogeco Communications stock traded down C$1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$65.29. 40,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,024. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$62.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$76.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$89.15.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. In other news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$85.88 per share, with a total value of C$455,138.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,969,209.28. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,690 shares of company stock worth $1,846,118.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

