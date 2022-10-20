CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.